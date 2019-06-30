Okeechobee - Elaine (Reifenberger) Koeller died at her home surrounded by family on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Aug. 22, 1937, to Clifford and Freda (Weber) Reifenberger. She was a resident of Okeechobee for the past 20 years.
Elaine enjoyed spending time with family and she loved doing crafts.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Harold Koeller; four sisters; three brothers; and her parents.
Elaine is survived by her sons, Greg (Pam) Koeller of North Carolina, Jeffery Koeller of Ohio and Paul Koeller of Okeechobee; grandsons, Zachery and Steven Koeller, both of Indiana and Tony Koeller of North Carolina; granddaughters, Karla Tennabaum of North Carolina, Amber Harris and Amanda Koeller, both of Ohio; great-grandchildren, Nathen Koeller, Brandon Fernau, Daniel Fernau, Abby Koeller, Ashley Harris, Sean Harris, Shane Harris, Lilly Fletcher, Jordan Koeller; and a brother, Jimmy (Joann) Reifenberger of Utah.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 1, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 30, 2019