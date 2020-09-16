1/
Eleanor Bertram "Ellie" Wayman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor "Ellie"
Bertram Wayman, 97
Sebring - Eleanor "Ellie" Bertram Wayman, died Sept. 11, 2020, in Sebring, Fla.
She was born in Albany, NY, and graduated from New York University, School of Occupational Therapy. She was licensed in PA, NY, CT and FL, retiring and relocating to Florida in 1987 with her husband of 46 years, The Rev. Richard Bertram.
Ellie was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Okeechobee for 20 years where she organized "The Quilters" group. She was also active in the Widow and Widowers Support group in Okeechobee. Following the death of her second husband, Harold Wayman, she relocated to Sebring, Fla., where she was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by husband, Rev. Richard Bertram; brother, Robert Parsons; and daughter, Barbara (Bertram) Schmidt. Survivors include her daughter, Joyce (Fred) Wheeler of Conway, SC; son, Paul (Trudy) Bertram of Florence, MA; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in Ellie's name to fight breast cancer, may be made to the Susan G. Komen Memorial, 4700 N. University Street, Suite 91, Peoria, Illinois 61615-5849.
No services will take place at this time. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Okeechobee.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved