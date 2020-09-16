Eleanor "Ellie"
Bertram Wayman, 97
Sebring - Eleanor "Ellie" Bertram Wayman, died Sept. 11, 2020, in Sebring, Fla.
She was born in Albany, NY, and graduated from New York University, School of Occupational Therapy. She was licensed in PA, NY, CT and FL, retiring and relocating to Florida in 1987 with her husband of 46 years, The Rev. Richard Bertram.
Ellie was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Okeechobee for 20 years where she organized "The Quilters" group. She was also active in the Widow and Widowers Support group in Okeechobee. Following the death of her second husband, Harold Wayman, she relocated to Sebring, Fla., where she was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by husband, Rev. Richard Bertram; brother, Robert Parsons; and daughter, Barbara (Bertram) Schmidt. Survivors include her daughter, Joyce (Fred) Wheeler of Conway, SC; son, Paul (Trudy) Bertram of Florence, MA; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in Ellie's name to fight breast cancer, may be made to the Susan G. Komen Memorial, 4700 N. University Street, Suite 91, Peoria, Illinois 61615-5849.
No services will take place at this time. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Okeechobee.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972.