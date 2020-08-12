1/
Eleanor "Ina" Carter
Eleanor 'Ina' Carter, 93
It is with great sadness that the family of Eleanor "Ina" Carter announces her passing on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the age of 93. After suffering a stroke, she passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, George Lamar Carter. Ina will be lovingly remembered by their children, Judy Frazer (Kenneth), William Arnold and his wife Sandra, Dotty Hinson, Sydney Clyatt and her husband Glenn, Eileen Abreu and her husband Rey, Patricia Arnold and her partner Debbie, and Mark Carter. Ina will be fondly remembered by her nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Son, Arthur Robert Arnold, Jr., son-in-law Kenneth Frazer and granddaughter, Sandy Flaherty, predeceased her.
Ina is remembered as being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Ina was born in Medford, Massachusetts then became a long-time resident of Miami, Florida then Clewiston, Florida.
A private service will be held in Miami, Florida after the COVID pandemic is resolved. Those who wish to make donations and in lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local animal shelter in her memory.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
438 E. Sugarland Hwy.
Clewiston, FL 33440-3126
(863) 983-9411
