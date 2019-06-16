Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor (Yennie) Milke. View Sign Service Information Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee 400 North Parrott Avenue Okeechobee , FL 34972 (863)-763-1994 Send Flowers Obituary

Okeechobee - Eleanor (Yennie) Milke passed away on May 4, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born Dec. 22, 1923 in Patterson, N.J., the youngest child of Lavilla and Jacob Yennie. Her older sister, Lavilla passed away in 1999.

Eleanor was a friend to all, and her gracious smile would light up a room.

During World War II she met and married Louis P. Milke. They remained married until his death in 1988.

On June 22, 1952 while in Patterson, N.J. she joined The Mariam Chapter #8 of the OES and retained that membership in Fort Lauderdale and eventually Okeechobee. She held several offices including Grand Matron and Past Mother Advisor of Rainbow Girls as well as assisting the Order in any way she could.

In 1957 the family moved to Fort Lauderdale where "Ellie" and Lou were active in several businesses while continuing to be active members of the OES and the Masonic Lodge. They also raised their daughter, Donna, and son, Bob (deceased).

Eleanor was a Pink Lady at the Okeechobee Hospital for many years and had many personal interests; her favorites were crocheting, adventure and playing cards. She would crochet lap throws and give them to the residents of the assisted living and nursing home facilities on Merritt Island. Eleanor moved to Merritt Island, Florida in 2013 to live with her daughter, Donna, and son-in-law, Ron.

"Miss Ellie" is survived by her daughter, Donna (Ron); granddaughters, Wendy (Jamie), Kristina, Bridgette (Serge), Cristin; grandson, Rob (Tisa); nine great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces; nephews; and many dear friends.

"I come to the garden alone, While the dew is still on the roses, And the voice I hear, Falling on my ear, The Son of God discloses. And He talks with me, And He walks with me, And He tells me I am His own. And the joy we share as we tarry there, None other has ever known..."

There will be a Celebration of Life on June 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 200 NW 2nd Street, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





