Okeechobee - Elia Ocanas Garza died Dec. 8, 2019. She was born Feb. 5, 1934 in Allende, Mexico to Juan Ocanas and Mercedes Cavazos. A resident of Okeechobee for 47 years, she enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family.
Mrs. Garza is survived by her husband of 57 years, Israel R. Garza; sons, Richard Garza and Robert Garza (Irene); daughter, Rosalinda Juarez (Epi), all of Okeechobee; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Leo Ocanas (Carmen), of Michigan; and sisters, Lupe Gutierrez, of Okeechobee, and Flavia Cortez, of Mexico.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 11, 2019