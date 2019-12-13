Elisabeth Williamson Miller passed away on October 26, 2019 in Winter Park, Florida.

"Biba" as she was affectionately known, was born on September 28th, 1928 in Clearwater, Florida. She was a graduate of Clearwater High School and attended College in North Carolina.

Biba was married to Charles E. Miller, for nearly sixty years, until his death in 2011.

Charles was a member of the United States Armed Forces serving in the Air Force. He was stationed at various Air Force Bases in the United States. Biba and their two children; Susan & David would often stay at her family's Ranch (Williamson Cattle Company) in Okeechobee, Florida whenever Charles was on Temporary Duty. When Charles retired from the Air Force in 1964; the family moved to Okeechobee, living on the Ranch (WCC) where Charles was employed.

When WCC purchased land in Alabama in 1973, Biba & Charles moved to Greensboro, Alabama to help start and manage the new farm. In 1978 Biba & Charles retired and moved to Niceville, Florida where they lived until moving to Orlando in 2009.

Biba is survived by her two children, Susan M. Kinney (Zeke) and Charles David Miller (Maury); three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; on brother, Frank W. "Sonny" Williamson, Jrl (Betty); two nieces; and one nephew.



