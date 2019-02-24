Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth 'Aunt Liz' "Aunt Dunnie" Powell. View Sign

Okeechobee - Elizabeth Powell died Feb. 21, 2019. She was born Jan. 7, 1953 in Okeechobee to the late George and Winifred (Hall) Powell. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, she worked at the Okeechobee Kentucky Fried Chicken as a food preparation specialist for 33 years. She was a member of the Quilting Club at Peace Lutheran. She enjoyed sewing, dancing, cooking, and music. She loved her family with every ounce of her being.

Miss Powell was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her brothers, George Powell, Jr. (Carol Ann), of Okeechobee, and John Henry Powell (Nancy Carol), of Troy, Alabama; sisters, Mickey Allen, of Frostproof, Nina Dale Acree (Mickey), of Moore Haven, Virginia Owens (Mike), of Montgomery, Alabama, and Nancy Merel Yates (Andy), of Okeechobee; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

