OKEECHOBEE - Elizabeth A. Woolridge passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce.

Elizabeth was born in Millville, N.J. to the late Robert and Lillian Butterworth. She was known as the Millville kid in her younger days. She moved to Florida about 45 years ago after meeting her late husband, Eugene Woolridge. She was a longtime resident of Okeechobee, where she loved playing darts, crocheting, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was loving and caring and she was quick to offer assistance to anyone in need.

She is survived by, her daughters, Betty Jo Sheppard and Lillias Major; son, Robert Butterworth; sister, Trudy Butterworth; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and extended family members. She is also survived by her boyfriend, Vernon Redmond.

At Elizabeth's request, no services will be held at this time. A private family service will be held in the near future.

3833 SE 18th Terrace

Okeechobee , FL 34974

