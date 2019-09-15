Okeechobee - Elizabeth P. Smith died Sept. 7, 2019. She was born Feb. 20, 1937 in the Philippines. A lifelong resident if Okeechobee, she was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Okeechobee. She farmed and sold produce to the residents of Okeechobee for over 40 years. She loved to read and loved the Lord.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Smith, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Athena Whittington; sons, Richard Smith, III, William Smith, and Frank Aguirre; twelve grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Seventh Day Adventist Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 15, 2019