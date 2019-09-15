Elizabeth P. Smith (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth P. Smith.
Service Information
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL
34972
(863)-763-1994
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Okeechobee - Elizabeth P. Smith died Sept. 7, 2019. She was born Feb. 20, 1937 in the Philippines. A lifelong resident if Okeechobee, she was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Okeechobee. She farmed and sold produce to the residents of Okeechobee for over 40 years. She loved to read and loved the Lord.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Smith, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Athena Whittington; sons, Richard Smith, III, William Smith, and Frank Aguirre; twelve grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Seventh Day Adventist Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 15, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.