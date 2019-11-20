Okeechobee - Elizabeth Suzanne Hyams died Nov. 19, 2019. She was born Oct. 20, 1965 in Fort Rucker, Alab. to James Frank Adams and Joandra Lee Casson. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, fishing and helping others. She was well known for baking cookies for the veterans.
Ms. Hyams was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her companion of ten years, Bill Baldwin of Okeechobee; daughters, Savannah Hyams of New York and Sophie Carter of Kentucky; sons, Alex Hyams of New York, Nick Carter of Kentucky and Zach Hyams of New york; stepsons, Tyff Baldwin of Florida and Robert Baldwin of Florida; four grandchildren, William, Liam, Jonel and Myleena; and sisters, Pamela Casson and Dana Casson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 20, 2019