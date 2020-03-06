Ella Mae Sammans

Service Information
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL
34972
(863)-763-1994
Obituary
Okeechobee - Ella Mae Sammons died March 5, 2020. She was born Dec. 4, 1963 in Marietta, Ohio to Mansel and Loda (Morgan) Swaney. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and family members.
Mrs. Sammans is survived by her husband of 40 years, Joe Sammons, of Okeechobee; sons, Casey Sammons (Deana) and Joey Sammons, Jr., all of Missouri; daughter, Bobbie Jo Jenkins (Josh), of Okeechobee; seven grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy Swaney (Elizabeth), Jake Swaney, Billy Swaney, and Timmy Swaney; sister, Ruth Sampson (Jack); and sister-in-law, Norma Leitner.
The family will receive friends 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 6, 2020
