Okeechobee - Ella Mae Sammons died March 5, 2020. She was born Dec. 4, 1963 in Marietta, Ohio to Mansel and Loda (Morgan) Swaney. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and family members.
Mrs. Sammans is survived by her husband of 40 years, Joe Sammons, of Okeechobee; sons, Casey Sammons (Deana) and Joey Sammons, Jr., all of Missouri; daughter, Bobbie Jo Jenkins (Josh), of Okeechobee; seven grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy Swaney (Elizabeth), Jake Swaney, Billy Swaney, and Timmy Swaney; sister, Ruth Sampson (Jack); and sister-in-law, Norma Leitner.
The family will receive friends 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 6, 2020