Ellen Lewis Winkler, 73
Okeechobee - Ellen Lewis Winkler died September 2, 2020. She was born September 3, 1946 in Bangor, Maine to Sheldon and Jean (Barter) Lewis. A resident of Okeechobee since 1983, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Winkler was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dillard Winkler, Jr., of Okeechobee; son, Thomas Winkler (Eva), of Hickory, North Carolina; daughter, Sandra Bryner (Robert), of Indiantown; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; and brother, Robert Lewis (Donna), of Sebring.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.