Okeechobee - Elliot William Leach was born May 28, 2019 in Orlando, Fla. and died shortly after his birth.
Elliot is survived by his parents, Stephen and Jessica Leach; maternal grandparents, Bonnie Casey (Alva), Shane Brumley (Melissa), and Jason Clark; paternal grandparents, Sue Ann Leach and Dwayne Leach; aunts, Brittney, Ashton, Amber, and Deirdra; uncles, JW and Gage; and cousins, Conner, Morgan, Damien, and Gracen.
The family held private services.
