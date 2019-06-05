Elliot William Leach

Okeechobee - Elliot William Leach was born May 28, 2019 in Orlando, Fla. and died shortly after his birth.
Elliot is survived by his parents, Stephen and Jessica Leach; maternal grandparents, Bonnie Casey (Alva), Shane Brumley (Melissa), and Jason Clark; paternal grandparents, Sue Ann Leach and Dwayne Leach; aunts, Brittney, Ashton, Amber, and Deirdra; uncles, JW and Gage; and cousins, Conner, Morgan, Damien, and Gracen.
The family held private services.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 5, 2019
