Elsa Allard (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
  •  
    - Edward Souder
  • "You were my favorite neighbor and friend. Although we..."
    - Sandra Souder
Service Information
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL
34972
(863)-763-1994
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Okeechobee - Elsa Allard died Sept. 23, 2019. She was born Nov. 8, 1940 in Worcester, Mass. She was a loving mother and grandmother, animal lover, and loved Elvis Presley. She retired from Publix Supermarket.
Ms. Allard was preceded in death by her son, Gary Lemay; husband, Donald Lemay; and sister, Roberta Prosky.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Hoey; and granddaughter, Samantha Sparks.
Visitation was 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.