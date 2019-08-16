Okeechobee - Emily Earlaine Johns "Memama" went to Heaven Aug. 13, 2019. She was born Oct. 2, 1938 in Okeechobee. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, she was a member of Oakview Baptist Church. She loved taking care of her family, popsicles, and George Strait. She also enjoyed crotcheting afghans and doilies, shopping, and cooking. She was a homemaker who loved her children and grandchildren dearly.
Earlaine was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Lorena Spivey, and James Earl Pearce.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bobby Johns; son, Jason Johns (Janelle); daughter, Jennifer Smith (Paul), all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Chad, Dustin, Cody, and Kylee; sisters, Peggy Spivey, of Tallahassee, Brenda Fortner, of Okeechobee, and DeRita Thomas (Dewey), of South Carolina.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
