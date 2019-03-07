Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Emily JoAnn Bauer passed away on Feb. 21, 2019 in Sebring, Fla. She went peacefully in her home, surrounded by her friends, family, and beloved dachshund Max.

Emily was born May 2, 1937 to Anna Lou and Woodrow Howard in LaBelle, Fla., and moved to Sebring in 1995. She was well-known for the delicious home cooked meals and desserts she prepared for ten years at her Sebring restaurant, EJ's Cafe.

Affectionately known to many as "Nana," Emily leaves behind George, her husband of 60 years; and her children, George Jr. (Wendy), James (Emily), and Dee Dee (Stephen). Emily was predeceased by her daughter, JoAnn Bauer. Emily loved being around her eight grandchildren, Taylor, Connor, Ariel, Hannah, Jamie, Sarah, Lucy, and Owen. Regularly, Emily could be found in the kitchen teaching whichever one was visiting to make banana bread, or any of her hundreds of recipes. Emily also loved being a great grandparent to Caleb.

She was an active member of the First Christian Church in LaBelle and enjoyed attending services at Bible Fellowship Church in Sebring. Emily is best known for her kindness, hard work ethic, and strong faith. She will be missed by many.

Funeral services were held at Ft. Denaud Cemetery on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Her family wishes to thank everyone at Compassionate Care Hospice, as well as her wonderful caretaker, Helen. The family is also comforted by those who have expressed their condolences through visits, phone calls and cards. Additional condolences can be submitted to





Emily JoAnn Bauer passed away on Feb. 21, 2019 in Sebring, Fla. She went peacefully in her home, surrounded by her friends, family, and beloved dachshund Max.Emily was born May 2, 1937 to Anna Lou and Woodrow Howard in LaBelle, Fla., and moved to Sebring in 1995. She was well-known for the delicious home cooked meals and desserts she prepared for ten years at her Sebring restaurant, EJ's Cafe.Affectionately known to many as "Nana," Emily leaves behind George, her husband of 60 years; and her children, George Jr. (Wendy), James (Emily), and Dee Dee (Stephen). Emily was predeceased by her daughter, JoAnn Bauer. Emily loved being around her eight grandchildren, Taylor, Connor, Ariel, Hannah, Jamie, Sarah, Lucy, and Owen. Regularly, Emily could be found in the kitchen teaching whichever one was visiting to make banana bread, or any of her hundreds of recipes. Emily also loved being a great grandparent to Caleb.She was an active member of the First Christian Church in LaBelle and enjoyed attending services at Bible Fellowship Church in Sebring. Emily is best known for her kindness, hard work ethic, and strong faith. She will be missed by many.Funeral services were held at Ft. Denaud Cemetery on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Her family wishes to thank everyone at Compassionate Care Hospice, as well as her wonderful caretaker, Helen. The family is also comforted by those who have expressed their condolences through visits, phone calls and cards. Additional condolences can be submitted to [email protected] Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close