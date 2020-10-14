Emma Lou Hazellief

Simmons, 93

OKEECHOBEE - Emma Lou Hazellief Simmons, of Okeechobee, now at home with Jesus, passed away October 2, 2020.

She was born October 16, 1926 at Basinger, Florida to the late Wilbur & Carrie Thomas Hazellief.

A third generation Floridian; Emma Lou attended North Okeechobee Church of God.

She loved being a homemaker, her pastimes included cooking, quilting and spending quality time with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Emma Lou was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Ormond Simmons; a son, Kenneth Lee; a daughter, Linda Lee; and a sister, Erma Lee McGee Collins.

She is survived by three children, Archie "Buddy" Lee (Janet), Steve Lee & Melody Stroud; a sister, Gertrude Padgett Thomas; nine grandchildren, Andrew, Jennifer, Lori, Kenneth Jr., Tammy, Tara, Shelly, Benjamin & Christopher; and 12 great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Vitas Hospice for their care & compassion.

A Graveside service will be held in Basinger Cemetery at a later date.







