Emmett Allen Caldwell
Emmett Allen Caldwell, 79
Okeechobee - Emmett Allen Caldwell died September 14, 2020. He was born September 30, 1940 in Richmond, Virginia to Ernest and Annabelle Caldwell. A resident of Okeechobee for 35 years, he owned Caldwell TV and enjoyed antique cars and NASCAR.
Mr. Caldwell was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kent Caldwell.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Zora Caldwell; son, Ernest Allen Caldwell, both of Okeechobee; daughters, Lisa Renee Wheeler, of Roanoke, Virginia, and Rebecca Ann Caldwell, of Okeechobee; four grandchildren, Ryan, Lindsey, Sean, and Kendall; two great grandchildren, Aiden and Kai; brother, Ernest Hudson Caldwell, Jr., of Christiansburg, Virginia; and sisters, Thelma Collins, of Christiansburg, Virginia, and Mildred Sheppard, of Blacksburg, Virginia.
No services will be held.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
