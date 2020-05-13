Ernest Blair, Jr. transitioned on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Palm Gardens Rehabilitation Center of Port Saint Lucie.He was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania but moved to Okeechobee, Fla. with his family. He lived in Okeechobee until his demise.Ernest was employed at Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee for many years.Survivors: His wife, Twyla Blair; his two daughters, Francena Dennis (Jermaine) and Claresha Blair (Robert); three grandsons, Gabriel, Kaiyden and Ethyn; and host of loving family and friends.A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Miracle Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, 1080 NE 16th Ave, Okeechobee, FL 34972. A Graveside service will commence on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 2784 NE 62nd Pkwy, Okeechobee, FL 34972.Celebration of Life Entrusted to:Brown's Funeral Home1004 S. Dixie HighwayLantana, FL 33462561-533-5256