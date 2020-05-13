Ernest Blair
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Blair, Jr. transitioned on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Palm Gardens Rehabilitation Center of Port Saint Lucie.
He was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania but moved to Okeechobee, Fla. with his family. He lived in Okeechobee until his demise.
Ernest was employed at Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee for many years.
Survivors: His wife, Twyla Blair; his two daughters, Francena Dennis (Jermaine) and Claresha Blair (Robert); three grandsons, Gabriel, Kaiyden and Ethyn; and host of loving family and friends.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Miracle Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, 1080 NE 16th Ave, Okeechobee, FL 34972. A Graveside service will commence on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 2784 NE 62nd Pkwy, Okeechobee, FL 34972.
Celebration of Life Entrusted to:
Brown's Funeral Home
1004 S. Dixie Highway
Lantana, FL 33462
561-533-5256
www.brownsfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Miracle Faith Temple Church of God in Christ
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown's Funeral Home
1004 S. Dixie Highway
Lantana, FL 33462
(561) 533-5256
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved