Estes Lucille Snow, 91

FELDA - Estes Lucille Snow passed away September 4, 2020 in Fort Myers.

She was born Aug. 4, 1929 in Felda, Fla., to the late Stanley Mayo Grainger and Lily Eva (Estes) Grainger. She was a lifelong resident of Felda and a member of Community Harvest Worship Center in LaBelle.

Survivors include her daughters, Theresa (Tommy) Browning and Helen (Lynn) Stovall of Felda; brothers, Floyd Grainger and Lloyd (Faye) Grainger; sisters, Mable Hayes and Gladys (Coyce) McElya; nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and nine great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Levy Rivers; and second husband, Early Reaves Snow; and sons, Berry Stanley Rivers and Richard Levy Rivers, Jr.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 11 from 6-8 p.m at Akin-Davis Funeral Home in LaBelle.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, 10:00 am at Community Harvest Worship Center, LaBelle with Pastor L. W. Howard and Pastor Lester Grant officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Denaud Cemetery in LaBelle.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.







