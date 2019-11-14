LABELLE - Ethelene Self Howard passed away Nov. 6, 2019 in LaBelle. She was born on April 9, 1937 in Cullman, Ala. to the late Steven and Ezma Knight Self. She worked as the cafeteria manager for the Hendry County School District for many years. She married Robert W. "Pee Wee" Howard, he preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 2010.
Ethelene leaves behind her loving son, Steven Wesley Howard; daughter, Diane Shields and her husband Kenneth; grandchildren, Thomas L. Howard and his wife Jessica, Jessica Faith Howard Canaday and her husband Billy, R.B. Seth Howard, Stephanie Chavira and her husband Sergio, Jennifer White; great-grandchildren, Katlyn Canaday, Autumn Canaday, Lilly Canaday, Weston Howard, Macey Howard, Priscilla Vargas, Illiana Villa, Rubi Chavira, Rebecca Howard, Robert Howard, Olivia Howard, Callie White; and one great-great grandchild, Aspen Sikes; two sisters, Nona Timmons and Glenda Wehrmann; and many extended family members.
Ethelene was also preceded in death by her son, Rooster Howard; and grandson, Kash Howard.
Celebration of Ethelene's life was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Fort Denaud Cemetery with Steve Spence officiating, visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, LaBelle.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 14, 2019