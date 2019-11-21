LABELLE - Eugene E. Risher passed away Nov. 8, 2019 in Lehigh Acres.
He was born Jan. 8, 1928 in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Cline and Mildred Risher.
He was a Veteran having served in the U. S. Navy, then in the U. S. Army.
In 1958 he moved from Bradshaw, W.Va. to St. Petersburg, Fla., moving to LaBelle in 1998.
He spent his winters in Mexico, and travelled throughout the Country alone until he was 89 years old.
He was known for riding his bicycle everywhere in LaBelle and made lots of friends in the process. He was a minimalist that loved ice cream.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 21, 2019