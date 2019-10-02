MOORE HAVEN - Eugene "Buddy" Hingson passed away Sept. 25, 2019.
Buddy was born Feb. 17, 1925 in Nocatee, Fla., to the late Ernest and the late Emma Marie (Richardson) Hingson. Buddy married Betty Joann Jones on July 17, 1949 in Clewiston. He served during World War II in the Army 172nd Combat Engineers during the Battle of the Bulge, total he was in five battles. He worked for United States Sugar Corporation for 44 years retiring in April 1990. He was a member of Evangel Assembly of God for over 70 years.
Buddy leaves behind his loving wife of 70 years, Betty Joann Hingson of Moore Haven; two daughters, Barbara Hartman and her husband Rev. Ed Hartman, Wanda Sergent and her husband Steve; grandchildren, Edward Hartman and his wife Dina, Shane Hartman, Jon Hartman and his wife Mandy, Michelle Brewster and her husband Dale, Derek Sergent and Jared Sergent and his wife Lindsay; nine great granddaughters, two great grandsons, brother; Buster Hingson and sister Margaret.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Elbert Hingson, Earl Hingson, William Hingson, Solen Hingson and one sister, Hazel Nicholson.
Celebration of Buddy's life was 11:00 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Chapel with Rev. Ed Hartman officiating. Visitation was Sunday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home in Clewiston. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Hope Hospice or Evangel Assembly of God Church.
Celebration arrangements are entrusted to Akin-Davis Funeral Home – Clewiston.
Published in NewsZapFL on Oct. 2, 2019