Eunice Darlene Herndon, 73
Okeechobee - Eunice Darlene Herndon died October 6, 2020. She was born November 13, 1946 in Webster to James and Lucille Chestnut. A resident of Okeechobee for 40 years, she was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She loved watching Judge Judy and QVC and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Herndon was preceded in death by her daughters, Beth Herndon and Anita Herndon.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry Herndon (Linda), Raymond Herndon, and John Rainwater (Shanda), all of Okeechobee; fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and brother, Jimmy Chestnut (Patsy), of Lithia.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.