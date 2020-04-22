Mrs. Evelyn Slain Snarr Blevins, age 100 of Mayfield, Ky. formerly of Ft. Wayne, Ind., and formerly of Buckhead, Fla. passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 6:54 AM at the Green Acres Healthcare Facility.

She was of the Methodist Faith, and retired as a Division Manager from Sears Corporation. She was a member of the Eastern Star for 51 years having served in all the offices including being a Representative to Canada; she was a member of the Senior Saints in Florida, and also a member of the Holiday Rambler Travel Club. She loved to Fish and Play Cards.

Mrs. Blevins is survived by her son, Michael J. (Sandra) Snarr of Mayfield, Ky.; three grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, John E. Snarr and Charles Blevins; her son, John D. Snarr; three sisters, Mildred Kumfer, Anna Belle Berick, and Betsy Wood; her parents, Virgil & Elizabeth Atkinson Slain.

Private Family Services will be held at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Ky. with Rev. Steve Melvin officiating. Burial will be at the Green Lawn Cemetery in Ft. Wayne, Ind.

The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Ky. is in charge of arrangements.



