Okeechobee - Everette Earl Wooten died May 17, 2019. He was born Nov. 3, 1955 in Saint Albans, W.Va. A resident of Okeechobee since 1992, he was a member of the International Association of Firefighters . He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything to do with firefighting.Mr. Wooten was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Dewey and Beulah (Burton) Wooten; and his sister, Lona Thomas Lestrange.He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Wooten; sons, Everette E. Wooten, II (LaDonna Weir) and John Robert Wooten (Candice Donaldson); daughter, Cristen Marie Coleman (David); grandchildren, Mariah Ann Wooten, Shelby Taylor Wooten, Korbyn Dewey Lewis, Mason Everette Wooten, and Bryson Dewayne Coleman; niece, Luanna Garten (Jeff), of Royal Palm Beach; nephew, Bobby Lee Thomas (Kim), of North Carolina; father-in-law, R.J. Kammer; brother-in-law, R.J. Kammer, III; and sister-in-law, Anne Kammer.Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 12 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Cary McKee, More2Life Ministries, and Sam Eaton, Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.