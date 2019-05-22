Okeechobee - Everette Earl Wooten died May 17, 2019. He was born Nov. 3, 1955 in Saint Albans, W.Va. A resident of Okeechobee since 1992, he was a member of the International Association of Firefighters. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything to do with firefighting.
Mr. Wooten was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Dewey and Beulah (Burton) Wooten; and his sister, Lona Thomas Lestrange.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Wooten; sons, Everette E. Wooten, II (LaDonna Weir) and John Robert Wooten (Candice Donaldson); daughter, Cristen Marie Coleman (David); grandchildren, Mariah Ann Wooten, Shelby Taylor Wooten, Korbyn Dewey Lewis, Mason Everette Wooten, and Bryson Dewayne Coleman; niece, Luanna Garten (Jeff), of Royal Palm Beach; nephew, Bobby Lee Thomas (Kim), of North Carolina; father-in-law, R.J. Kammer; brother-in-law, R.J. Kammer, III; and sister-in-law, Anne Kammer.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 12 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Cary McKee, More2Life Ministries, and Sam Eaton, Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on May 22, 2019