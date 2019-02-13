Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Theresa Harris. View Sign



Florence was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on June 13, 1930 to Charles and Florence Loveridge. She was raised on Staten Island, and relocated to Fabius, N.Y. in 1949 shortly after her marriage to Clarence "Dutch" Harris to start a family. Together they raised one son and two daughters. She proudly worked as a school bus driver for the Fabius-Pompey school district in Central N.Y. for over 25 years before moving to Okeechobee in the early 1980's. She spent the remainder of her life in Okeechobee where she worked for another 20+ years surrounded by family and friends.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Dutch" Harris, of Okeechobee; son, Clarence "Dutch" Harris, Jr., of Taos, N.M.; her father and mother, Charles and Florence Loveridge, of New York; brother, Charlee Loveridge, of New York; sister, Grace Nix, of New York; and son-in-law, Ronald "Ronnie" Harvey Thomas, of Okeechobee.

Mrs. Harris was heavily involved in local chapters of the VFW, Amvets,

Florence is survived by her daughters, Florence Wheeler (Chuck Pitts), of Okeechobee, and Trudy Harris-Thomas, of Okeechobee; grandsons, Chris Wheeler (Christine), Doug Wheeler, all of Pompey, N.Y., Rob Wheeler (Sil), of Lehigh Acres, Fla., Shaun Kogut (Tobi), of Okeechobee, Eric Kogut (Brandi), of Okeechobee; granddaughters, Ashley Brishke (Chris), of Dothan, Ala., and Anna Harris, of Afton, Minn.; ten great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; brother, Phil Loveridge, of Tampa; sister, Lorraine Harris, of San Diego, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

Per Mrs. Harris's wishes no viewing or memorial services will be held.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Florence's name to Hospice of Okeechobee. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Okeechobee for all that they have done to make Florence's last days comfortable. The love, compassion, and patience they have shown to all of our family is a remarkable testament to who they are and what they stand for, the ladies and gentleman of Hospice of Okeechobee are second to none.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.





Florence Theresa Harris passed away Feb. 8, 2019 at Hospice of Okeechobee with her loving daughter Flo at her side.Florence was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on June 13, 1930 to Charles and Florence Loveridge. She was raised on Staten Island, and relocated to Fabius, N.Y. in 1949 shortly after her marriage to Clarence "Dutch" Harris to start a family. Together they raised one son and two daughters. She proudly worked as a school bus driver for the Fabius-Pompey school district in Central N.Y. for over 25 years before moving to Okeechobee in the early 1980's. She spent the remainder of her life in Okeechobee where she worked for another 20+ years surrounded by family and friends.Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Dutch" Harris, of Okeechobee; son, Clarence "Dutch" Harris, Jr., of Taos, N.M.; her father and mother, Charles and Florence Loveridge, of New York; brother, Charlee Loveridge, of New York; sister, Grace Nix, of New York; and son-in-law, Ronald "Ronnie" Harvey Thomas, of Okeechobee.Mrs. Harris was heavily involved in local chapters of the VFW, Amvets, Elks Lodge , and Moose Lodge. During her time with the Moose Lodge, Florence proudly served as Deputy Grand Regent for the State of Florida for many years. Florence loved spending time with her family and friends, always laughing and wearing a smile on her face. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, and friend. Florence was beloved by all who knew her, and will be sorely missed but never forgotten.Florence is survived by her daughters, Florence Wheeler (Chuck Pitts), of Okeechobee, and Trudy Harris-Thomas, of Okeechobee; grandsons, Chris Wheeler (Christine), Doug Wheeler, all of Pompey, N.Y., Rob Wheeler (Sil), of Lehigh Acres, Fla., Shaun Kogut (Tobi), of Okeechobee, Eric Kogut (Brandi), of Okeechobee; granddaughters, Ashley Brishke (Chris), of Dothan, Ala., and Anna Harris, of Afton, Minn.; ten great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; brother, Phil Loveridge, of Tampa; sister, Lorraine Harris, of San Diego, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.Per Mrs. Harris's wishes no viewing or memorial services will be held.In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Florence's name to Hospice of Okeechobee. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Okeechobee for all that they have done to make Florence's last days comfortable. The love, compassion, and patience they have shown to all of our family is a remarkable testament to who they are and what they stand for, the ladies and gentleman of Hospice of Okeechobee are second to none.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972. Funeral Home Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee

400 North Parrott Avenue

Okeechobee , FL 34972

(863) 763-1994 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close