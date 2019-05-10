Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - Floyd Lee Tolar, Jr. was born on Dec. 10, 1945 and died unexpectedly on May 1, 2019 at Aventura Hospital. A native Floridian who never lived in any other state, he was born in Wildwood, Fla. before moving to Hialeah and then Miami Lakes.

After graduating from Hialeah High School in 1963, Floyd joined the Plumbers Local Union 519 as an apprentice. His father-in-law, Vernon N. Miller, was a plumber who inspired Floyd to become a journeyman, then master plumber and finally an owner of Qualified Plumbing Co., Inc.

Floyd, who was part Cherokee, was a quiet, introspective man who enjoyed history, traveling, fishing and reading. He spent time at a vacation home in Buckhead Ridge, Okeechobee, Fla. and had friends at several Moose (Elks) Lodges # 1074 where he socialized and played cards.

He is survived by long-time partner, Elizabeth Wilson; daughter, Beverly Chew (Sean); six grandchildren including Steven Frink (Ashley), Randy Frink, Keith Chew, Brandon Chew, Diana Coshatt (Shawn) and Kristin Chew; one great-grandchild, Sean; sister, Judy Kievit (Jack); and sister-in-law, Gale Fine. Floyd was predeceased by his parents, Floyd Lee Tolar, Sr. and Elizabeth E. Tolar; and his daughter, Tammy Lee Tolar Frink.

Arrangements are being handled by John Hanks Memorial Service. The family will hold a memorial service in the future.





