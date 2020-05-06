Okeechobee - Francisco B. Arjona died April 29, 2020. He was born Oct. 4, 1954 in Mexico to Regualo Arjona and Bicenta Banuelos. A resident of Okeechobee since 1972, he was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing Bingo, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his friends and family. He was employed as a truck driver with Walpole for 29 years.
Mr. Arjona is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dominga Arjona; son, BJ Reyna, of Texas; brother, Pablo Arjona, of Mexico; sisters, Amelia Rivera (Uvolado), of Las Vegas, and Josephina Arjona (Cristobal), of Mexico; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 6, 2020.