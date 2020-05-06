Francisco B. Arjona
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francisco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Okeechobee - Francisco B. Arjona died April 29, 2020. He was born Oct. 4, 1954 in Mexico to Regualo Arjona and Bicenta Banuelos. A resident of Okeechobee since 1972, he was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing Bingo, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his friends and family. He was employed as a truck driver with Walpole for 29 years.
Mr. Arjona is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dominga Arjona; son, BJ Reyna, of Texas; brother, Pablo Arjona, of Mexico; sisters, Amelia Rivera (Uvolado), of Las Vegas, and Josephina Arjona (Cristobal), of Mexico; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
9:00 - 10:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
Send Flowers
MAY
8
Service
10:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved