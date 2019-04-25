Okeechobee - Frank J. Brady died April 20, 2019. He was born March 6, 1933. A resident of the Okeechobee area most of his life, he was a member of Freedom Ranch and the Elks Lodge. He owned and operated Brady Ranch since the early 1970s, loved spending time with his family, and enjoyed cooking and helping people.
Mr. Brady was preceded in death by his son, Frank Brady, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Marilyn H. Brady, of Okeechobee; son, Robbie Brady (Angela), of Palm City; daughters, Pam Tucker (Bobby), of Palm City, Cindy Mills (Randy), of Loxahatchee, and Rhonda Brady, of Okeechobee; stepchildren, Jim Harvey (Celeste), of Okeechobee, and Josh Harvey (Ashley), of Texas, Jacqueline Smith (Tommy), of Palm City, and Taffy Roberts (Kevin), of Okeechobee; twenty grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Freedom Ranch with Pastor John Glenn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 25, 2019