MOORE HAVEN, Fla. - 96 years young, Frankie Ruthell Coggins Langdale went to her forever home on Feb. 21, 2020 in Fort Myers, Fla. She lived a life fully determined and strong-willed while adding her special flare of spunk. Though her body had grown weak from illness, she never skipped a beat to entertain with her sharp sense of humor. Her passing was peaceful in the presence of love.

Despite - or perhaps because of - her bumpy start in life, Ms. Langdale worked hard to distinguish herself while building a happy life. Frankie was born in Morresville, N.C. on June 24, 1923, the fourth of five children. Both of her parents, the late James Lee Coggins and the late Jeanette Arney Coggins worked at the Kannapolis cotton mill. Upon the death of her father, Frankie was placed in foster care at the age eleven and at fifteen hitchhiked from North Carolina to Moore Haven, Fla. in 1938. That same year she met John R. Langdale, they wed March 18, 1939.

She was our families very own Rosie the Riveter. Frankie first worked at Riddle Field Air Force Base in Clewiston, Fla. in the late 1930's servicing airplanes during World War II while her husband was overseas. After John returned home from the service, they moved temporarily to Panama City where she found work at Wainwright Shipyard. Frankie and John bought land in Moore Haven, Fla. in 1940 and began their life as a family of six on Langdale Road with three sons and one daughter. Frankie helped support their family as a commercial fisherman on Lake Okeechobee, waitressing at Old South Barbecue Ranch and eventually retiring at Graham's Dairy. She remained a devoted mother and housewife after retirement.

Frankie was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, John R. Langdale. Also preceding her in death are her parents, James Lee Coggins and Jeanette Arney Coggins; four siblings, Henry Curlee, Charles Gary, Jyles J. "Dob" and Ann C. Westerdahl; one son, John Franklin Langdale; and her beloved dog, Velvet.

She is deeply mourned by one daughter, Ann (Wilbur); and two sons, Dennis (Barbara) and Jack (Felinda). She is forever Granny to ten grandchildren: John Mark (Marina), Toby, James Lee, Jason, Andy (Jennifer), Mark (Amanda), Crystal (Edward), Jyles (Cara), Rebecca (Garrett) and Kaleb (Paige). As well as thirteen great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren. How fortunate we feel to have had her in our lives, she will be forever loved and missed.

Frankie's life was celebrated by family and friends on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at 2 p.m., Ortona Cemetery, Moore Haven, Fla.

