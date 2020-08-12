Franklin Joseph Flint, 72
Okeechobee - Franklin Joseph Flint died August 5, 2020. He was born July 30, 1948 in Cumberland, New Jersey to Raymond and Frances (Cotz) Flint, Jr. A resident of Okeechobee for about 28 years, he enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
Mr. Flint is survived by his wife of 25 years, Judy A. Flint; son, John Pnaife; daughters, Debbie and Angie; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.