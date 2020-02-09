Okeechobee - Fred Allen Parker died Feb. 4, 2020. He was born March 20, 1943 in Bibb County, Ala. to Eutaw and Lula Mae (Smith) Parker. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. A resident of Okeechobee for over 40 years, he was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. He enjoyed working in his yard and making hot sauces. He treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren.
Mr. Parker was preceded in death by his grandson, Caleb Joshua "C.J." Sweeney; brothers, L.D. Parker and John Parker; and sisters, Mary Lou Chandler and Evelyn Barnes.
He is survived by his daughters, Mechelle Hull (Steve) and Tammy Sweeney (Stevie), all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Steven, Amber, Payton, and Tanner; brothers, Buford Parker (Jan), King David Parker (Helen), Roy Parker (Vicky), and Thomas Parker (Ouida); sisters, Bernice Judy and Sallie Williams; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at the Church of God of Prophecy with Pastor Mike Bevis officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 9, 2020