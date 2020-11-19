Fred Cloyd McCluskey, 95

LABELLE - Fred Cloyd McCluskey passed away November 13, 2020 in LaBelle.

He was born Oct. 7, 1925 in Florence, Ala., to the late Luther C. and the late Ethel (Sheffield) McCluskey he was one of 10 children. He lived most of his life in Florida.

He was a Self-Employed single father.

Survivors include one son, Moses (Liz) Gentry; and five daughters, Susan (Tommy) Deras, Tammy Lynn McCluskey, Darlene Caldwell, Beth (Charles) Lovett and Bonnie Dotson; 11 grandchildren & 18 great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; two sons, Donnie and Billy McCluskey; and a grandson, Bubba Miles.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, LaBelle.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 6 PM at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, LaBelle, FL.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.







