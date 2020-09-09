1/1
Fred Kenneth Smith
Fred Kenneth Smith, 72
Okeechobee - Fred Kenneth Smith died September 5, 2020. He was born January 23, 1948 in Pahokee, Fla., to Fred and Lynda Smith. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he was a member of Okeechobee Church of God. He served in the United States Army serving two tours in Vietnam. Following his father, Fred Smith, and brother, Bruce Smith, he worked as a commercial fisherman. He worked for Florida Power and Light in Indiantown, Fla. after his career in fishing. He also volunteered with Search and Rescue. He enjoyed fishing, photography and being an all-around handyman. One of his photographs, titled "Whirlwind in Lightening", was sold to National Geographic in 2003.
He was preceded in death by parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Amileigh Smith; sister, Lynda Darlene Smith-Ingram; brother, James Bruce Smith (Debbie); and a host of nieces and nephews.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
