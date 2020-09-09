Fred Kenneth Smith, 72
Okeechobee - Fred Kenneth Smith died September 5, 2020. He was born January 23, 1948 in Pahokee, Fla., to Fred and Lynda Smith. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he was a member of Okeechobee Church of God. He served in the United States Army serving two tours in Vietnam. Following his father, Fred Smith, and brother, Bruce Smith, he worked as a commercial fisherman. He worked for Florida Power and Light in Indiantown, Fla. after his career in fishing. He also volunteered with Search and Rescue. He enjoyed fishing, photography and being an all-around handyman. One of his photographs, titled "Whirlwind in Lightening", was sold to National Geographic in 2003.
He was preceded in death by parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Amileigh Smith; sister, Lynda Darlene Smith-Ingram; brother, James Bruce Smith (Debbie); and a host of nieces and nephews.
No services will be held.
