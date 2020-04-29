Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, 'Papa', Fred Lewit Davis Sr., was called to be with Our Lord and Savior, on 16 April 2020. He was born on a farm in Parrish, FL. on 25 February 1928, the son of the late James A. and Lillie Davis, and was rumored to be a whopping 15lbs.

Fred enlisted in the

Fred was strong in body, mind, and commitment. He fulfilled every obligation he ever undertook and his word was his bond. He relished in the good things in life including gardening, music, fishing, food, bogos, and friends, but especially family. He would never shy away from hard work, in fact he enjoyed it and could fix just about anything.

Fred never met a stranger and had no enemies. He was loyal, humble, patient, wise, nurturing and compassionate. He loved incomparably, gave generously, helped unselfishly. His innate integrity and awe-inspiring ability to love unconditionally, made him an exemplary patriarch. He was a teacher of all things and His methods were simple. Fred taught by example, leaving an indelible mark on this world. His profoundly powerful legacy will endure the test of time and we will honor him by striving to emulate it.

Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years Mildred, four devoted children; Deborah Conner of Melrose, FL, Fred L Davis II (Jeanne) of Bradenton, FL, Jeanne Murray (Lloyd) of Indianapolis, IN, Shelley Davis of North Carolina, Burton Conner Sr., of Ft. Pierce, Fl, a beloved brother Jesse Davis (Lorene) of Live Oak, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews. Fred was a devoted Grandfather to twelve grandchildren; Doanyelle Caceres (Roger), Burton Conner II, Seyward Conner, Courtland Conner, Lindsay Davis (Garland), Marshall Davis (Katy), Bradford Murray, Quinton Murray Sr., Sofia Peck and "Papa" to ten great grandchildren; Alexander King, Alanna Rueda, Brock Conner, Quinton Murray II, Veronica Murray, Kennis Ann Murray, Olivia Murray, Kasher Davis, Levi Davis, and Abraham Davis. Fred was preceded in death by thirteen siblings.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a Celebration of Fred's Life will be held at a later date, for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be directed to the Disabled American Veterans at DVA.org





