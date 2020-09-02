1/
Fred Morris Todd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Morris Todd, 86
Memorial services will be held at a later date for Mr. Fred Morris Todd of Hattiesburg, Miss., formerly of Lebanon, Ohio and Okeechobee, Fla.
He died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence in Hattiesburg, Miss.
Mr. Todd was a contractor with a passion for Civil War and Indian Artifacts. His collection was featured in several newspapers. He was a loving father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by a son, Carl Todd.
He is survived by two sons, Kevin Todd (Angela) of the Oak Grove Community, Miss. and John Alman Todd, III of Hattiesburg, Miss.; two daughters, Angela Tanner (Richard) of the Oak Grove Community, Miss. and Tammy Blair (Charlie) of Mendenhall, Miss.; twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, Miss. is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved