Fred Morris Todd, 86

Memorial services will be held at a later date for Mr. Fred Morris Todd of Hattiesburg, Miss., formerly of Lebanon, Ohio and Okeechobee, Fla.

He died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Mr. Todd was a contractor with a passion for Civil War and Indian Artifacts. His collection was featured in several newspapers. He was a loving father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by a son, Carl Todd.

He is survived by two sons, Kevin Todd (Angela) of the Oak Grove Community, Miss. and John Alman Todd, III of Hattiesburg, Miss.; two daughters, Angela Tanner (Richard) of the Oak Grove Community, Miss. and Tammy Blair (Charlie) of Mendenhall, Miss.; twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, Miss. is in charge of arrangements.







