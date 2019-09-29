Fred Thomas Warren (1955 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Thomas Warren.
Service Information
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL
34972
(863)-763-1994
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Fountain of Life Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Okeechobee - Fred Thomas Warren died Sept. 25, 2019. He was born Aug. 11, 1955 in West Palm Beach. A resident of Okeechobee for 20 years, he attended Fountain of Life Church. He enjoyed fishing.
Mr. Warren was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Wood.
He is survived by his life partner of 20 years, Nyoka Edwards, of Okeechobee; mother, Hattie Blankenship, of Ray City, Ga.; son, Tom Warren of Ray City, Ga.; and nephew, Christopher Wood (Wood), of Ray City, Ga.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Fountain of Life Church with Pastor Dave Robertson officiating.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.