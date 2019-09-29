Okeechobee - Fred Thomas Warren died Sept. 25, 2019. He was born Aug. 11, 1955 in West Palm Beach. A resident of Okeechobee for 20 years, he attended Fountain of Life Church. He enjoyed fishing.
Mr. Warren was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Wood.
He is survived by his life partner of 20 years, Nyoka Edwards, of Okeechobee; mother, Hattie Blankenship, of Ray City, Ga.; son, Tom Warren of Ray City, Ga.; and nephew, Christopher Wood (Wood), of Ray City, Ga.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Fountain of Life Church with Pastor Dave Robertson officiating.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 29, 2019