OKEECHOBEE â€" Freddie Leon Minton Sr. â€œPastor Leeâ€� met the master on the morning of May 21, 2020. He was born to Amil and Purnie Minton Spencer on March 18, 1940.
He joined the Navy at age 17 after serving 6 years he returned home became a mechanic, joined a church and became a Sunday school teacher. He became an assistant Pastor then on to the Pastor of Living Word of Faith Church in Okeechobee, Fla. for so many years. His lifelong dream of preaching the Word of God. He loved the Lord with every breathe he took.
Pastor Lee and family moved to Okeechobee over 25 years ago up to his final days and loved every day of it. He loved all his Christian friends and family that saw him as a hero.
Pastor Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Purnie and Neil Spencer; sisters, Pat Brown and Elizabeth Case; and brother, Fred Spencer.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ruby Minton; sons, Freddie Minton Jr, of Okeechobee, Terry (Sue) Minton, of Litchfield, Ky., James Vanover, of Okeechobee, Eddie Barsh, of Okeechobee and Neal Minton, of Okeechobee; daughters, Samantha (Martin) Hackworth, of Indiana, Debbie (Mike) Spencer, of Indiana, Joanna (Bobby) Bush, of Brunswick, Ga., and Susan (Joe) Vanover, of Okeechobee; brothers, Ray Spencer and Bruce Spencer, both of Louisville, Ky.; sisters, Jane Ditlinger, and Sue Creason, both of Louisville, Ky.; 36 grandchildren; and 19 great children.
Samantha Murphy (Carver), Tim and Eddie Barsh Jr. helped with funeral arrangements for their grand-dad and it was very much appreciated.
A celebration of life was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Freedom Ranch, 11655 Hwy 441 SE, Okeechobee, Fla.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jun. 3, 2020.