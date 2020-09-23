Garold Bryan 'Jerry'
McKee, 79
Okeechobee – Garold Bryan "Jerry" McKee was born January 7, 1941 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was the oldest of four boys born to Jerry McKee, Sr. and Evelyn Rawls McKee. He left this world and went to be with Jesus on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Jerry has been married to his beautiful bride Patricia for 58 years, raising two sons together in Belle Glade, Fla. where they lived for more than 50 years. He retired from US Sugar and moved to Okeechobee after working with his hands all his life as a mechanic and welder at multiple farms in the Glades. He was a man of great integrity and high character who always maintained a dedicated work ethic. Multiple of his co-workers were heard to say, "Mr. Jerry never has a bad day, he is always the same."
Jerry had a deep faith in the Lord and the love of Jesus flowed out of him. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, people wanted to listen. He was an incredible example of a loving, faithful, godly husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, spending time in the Keys on the water, and dancing with his bride, but most of all he loved spending time with his family!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Evelyn McKee; and brother, Mickey McKee; along with his mother-in-law, Edna Merle Smith.
He is survived by his bride of 58 years, Patricia Folsom McKee; by two sons, Cary McKee (Fran), and Ryan McKee (Becky) of Okeechobee; one granddaughter, Valerie McKee Sledd (James) of Foristell, Mo.; three grandsons, Brandon McKee (Samantha), Jerry McKee (Kalli), Jacob McKee (Rachel); and one great-granddaughter, Everleigh McKee; two brothers, Cortland McKee (Sarah) of Naples, Fla., and Timmy McKee (Kelly) of Wellington, Fla.; along with his brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Cheryl Lay; and father in law, Elzie Smith all of Okeechobee; as well as a host of nieces and nephews and wonderful friends!
Visitation was 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Oakview Baptist Church. Interment was 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery.
