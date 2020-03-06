Okeechobee - Gary Pollard Rowen died March 3, 2020. He was born October 8, 1931 in Brainerd, Minn. He proudly served in the United States Air Force as a radio operator during the Korean War. A resident of Okeechobee for 22 years, enjoyed fishing and cooking. He was a member of the Moose, American Legion, and lifetime member of the VFW.
Mr. Rowen is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary Rowen, of Okeechobee; stepsons, Steve, of Cape Coral, and Doug, of Indianapolis; stepdaughter, Cindy, of Indianapolis; six grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 6, 2020