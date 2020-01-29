Okeechobee - Gary Ramsey Hoffman died Dec. 23, 2019. He was born April 20, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late George Henry and Sadie (Young) Hoffman. A resident of Okeechobee since 2009, he was a member of the Moose Lodge. He was an award-winning published author.
Mr. Hoffman was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; and grandson, Zachary.
He is survived by his wife of nine years, Sandra Hoffman, of Okeechobee; son, Philip Hoffman (Crystal), of Farmington, Missouri; daughter, Lauri Pickett (Randy), of Potosi, Missouri; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; stepsons, Jim Graf, of Palm Springs, and Michael Graf, of Okeechobee; stepdaughter, Michelle Beach (Danny), of Georgia; and numerous friends.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 29, 2020