Okeechobee - Gary Walter William Gerber died April 4, 2019. He was born July 1, 1974 in Johnstown, Pa. A resident of Okeechobee for 20 years, he enjoyed music, video games, going to concerts, fishing, theme parks, finding a good bargain, treasure hunting with Tammy, and gift giving. He loved being with his family and was an uncle to many children. He had jokes for days, was always helping others, and was an excellent cook.

Mr. Gerber was preceded in death by his mother, Aemia Sue Ford; stepfather, Lee Ford; father, Gary VanHorn Gerber; and grandparents, Sara and Bill Weddle and Myra and Walter Hilbrecht.

He is survived by his sisters, Sara Jackson (David Almendinger), of Okeechobee, and Shannon Gerber, of North Dakota; brother, Vincent Pierre Gerber, of North Dakota; aunt, Mary Linda Utt (Gary); nephew, Jacob Ryan Jackson (Haley Jackson), of Okeechobee; grandniece, Ramona Jackson; and grandnephew, Oliver Jackson. Gary also had many friends that were more like family, too many to name but he would have wanted them all to know he loved them: Nikki Johns and James "His Little Buddy", Tammy Radford, and the girls at Dr. Shariff's office.

A wake will be held at Sara Jackson's home, 2108 Center St., Okeechobee, FL 34974, Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2 p.m. until it is over. There will be a potluck and BBQ in Gary's honor. Please bring a dish if you can, if not just bring stories of your time with Gary.

