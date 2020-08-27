Gene Whidden, 82

Gene Whidden passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 7, 2020.

He was born November 24, 1937, to the late Van Dillon Whidden and Mervine Jarvis Whidden in Okeechobee, Fla.

He had three siblings, Joyce, Johnnie and Lucky Whidden.

He moved to LaBelle in 1970.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Stella. Together they had four chilfren, Cheryl (Frankie) Nixon, Lori Carter, Glenn Whidden and Kristi Barton. He had ten grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

The family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2 – 4 p.m. at 3951 Ft. Denaud Rd. at 2 p.m.







