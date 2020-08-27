1/
Gene Whidden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene Whidden, 82
Gene Whidden passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 7, 2020.
He was born November 24, 1937, to the late Van Dillon Whidden and Mervine Jarvis Whidden in Okeechobee, Fla.
He had three siblings, Joyce, Johnnie and Lucky Whidden.
He moved to LaBelle in 1970.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Stella. Together they had four chilfren, Cheryl (Frankie) Nixon, Lori Carter, Glenn Whidden and Kristi Barton. He had ten grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
The family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2 – 4 p.m. at 3951 Ft. Denaud Rd. at 2 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved