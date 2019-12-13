Okeechobee - George Doyle Ball died Dec. 3, 2019. He was born Jan. 24, 1929 in Huston County, Ala. to William and Nancy (Parish) Ball. Mr. Ball proudly served our country in the United States Army. A resident of Okeechobee for ten years, he was a member of Oakview Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking and distributing Bibles with Gideons International.
Mr. Ball was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Ball.
He is survived by his sons, Bill Ball, of Virginia Beach, Va., and John Ball (Nancy), of Tallahassee; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and sister, Grace Taylor, of Lake Placid.
Graveside funeral services with military honors will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at South Florida National Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 13, 2019