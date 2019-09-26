June 14, 1922 – September 1, 2019
George Staudinger, age 97 of Saylorsburg, formerly of Lincoln Park, N.J. passed away Sept. 1, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus in Stroudsburg. George was born in Garfield, N.J. on June 14, 1922 son of the late George C. and Anna Staudinger.
He was the loving husband of the late Ruth Staudinger who passed away in 1999. He had worked as a Sales Manager for Watson Machine Company in New Jersey for many years. George served our country with dedication and courage in the U.S. Army during World War II. He played snare drum in the Holy Name Cadets from 1934 to 1941. Then he entered the U.S. Army in December, 1942, trained in Fort Dix and Fort Jackson, S.C. While at Fort Jackson, he contracted spinal meningitis and became paralyzed from the waist down but was given spinal taps, and at that time, amazingly healed. George was transferred to Fort Bragg and assigned to the 1st Army 90th Chemical Mortar Battalion in Belgium. His years of service included combat in the Battle of the Bulge. George was decorated with European African Middle Eastern Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal and American Service Medal. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 7, 1945. Upon returning home to Garfield, N.J., he was reunited with family and friends and joined the Holy Name Cadets Senior Corps. He was a member of the American Legion in Garfield, N.J. We have been blessed with the presence of George in our lives.
He will be deeply missed by his sister, Barbara Lazzaro of Downingtown; his brother, Robert Staudinger, of LaBelle.
A devout Catholic, George was most recently a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Scranton.
George was interred at the Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton, Pa.
Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 26, 2019