George Samuel Smith, better known as Sam, Mr. Sam and even Uncle Sam to those who knew him, passed away on November 3, 2020. Sam was born in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, on December 17, 1952, to John T. "Jack" and Lucy Smith. In August of 1962, Jack, Lucy, Sam and older brother John moved to Lake Worth, Florida. He graduated from Lake Worth High School, Palm Beach Junior College, and Florida State University, where he earned a BS in Social Studies Education. In 1973 he moved to Okeechobee and began his lifelong career as an educator. Sam began as a sixth grade teacher but quickly moved to Assistant Principal, Principal, and then Assistant Superintendent. In 2000 he became Provost of the Dixon-Hendry Campus of Indian River Community College. Throughout his 38-year career, he received numerous recognitions and awards for his accomplishments and contributions to education. Sam always loved learning and spent his entire life instilling that love in others. He knew that education is the key to opening opportunities to a better life not only for an individual but for their loved ones and future generations. Even in his last year of life, Sam offered to help a young caregiver study for her citizenship exam. There was hardly a day in his life that Sam did not ask about former students by name as they were always in his heart.
Sam's passion for helping others did not end within the boundaries of education. He was an active member of many community organizations including Raulerson Hospital Board, Okeechobee and Treasure Coast Shared Services Alliance, Early Learning Coalition, United Way of Okeechobee County, Okeechobee County Economic Development Council, and Children's Home Society.
Sam was a man of profound faith. He was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Okeechobee. Until his illness made it impossible, Sam rarely missed a service. It was his deep faith that carried him through the roughest times during his battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).
His other passions in life were travel and recreation, his friendships, and his family, which were more often than not intertwined. Sam traveled to Italy and was fortunate to attend an open-air service given by the Pope. He went to Mexico several times, visiting the Mayan ruins and seeing the cliff divers of Guadalajara. He also went to London, Paris, and Amsterdam, where he visited the Anne Frank House. One of his favorite trips was to Egypt, where he traveled down the Nile River and toured the Great Pyramids.
Sam spent his free time participating in a number of recreations. He loved to play golf, a game he learned as a youngster playing with his father and brother. He spent many hours playing card games with family and friends. He took up tennis as a young man, spending many of his summer breaks from teaching on the tennis courts. Being a bit of a health enthusiast, Sam worked out at the gym almost daily. Later on, Sam could be found in his favorite pastimes--playing bingo and slot machines.
There may not be a number large enough to count Sam's friends. One of Sam's beliefs was, "once a friend, always a friend." To the day he passed, Sam was still hearing from friends, some of whom he had made fifty years ago at FSU. Former students, coworkers, neighbors, merchants, basically anyone he met became a friend. He rarely missed an opportunity to attend an event or activity in our community to support and show how important everyone is his life was to him.
Sam was predeceased by his father, John T. Smith. He is survived by his mother, Lucy Smith; his brother and best friend forever, John A. (Susan) Smith; niece, Jennifer (Mike) McCarron and their children, Jace, Gavin and Meghan; niece, Kara (Trey) Weatherly and their daughter Adelle; and nephew, Zack Smith and his daughter Madison. Sam is also missed by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to the current COVID climate, there will be no service at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Okeechobee Educational Foundation, 700 SW 2nd Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34974, noting that your donation is in memory of Sam Smith. This will enable Sam's love of learning and impacting the future of others and our community to continue for years to come.
Instead of words of condolence, let us all share our happy moments and appreciations of him in the celebration of Sam's life that touched so many.
