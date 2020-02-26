Okeechobee - George Walter Byrd died Feb. 21, 2020. He was born Aug. 24, 1966 in Detroit, Mich. A resident of Okeechobee over 30 years, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends around a bonfire. He enjoyed macramé and playing pool.
Mr. Byrd is survived by his sons, Logan Halcombe and Dyllen Halcombe; daughter, McKenzie Halcombe, all of Okeechobee; sister, Robbie Mayor, of Port St. Lucie; and nephews, Michael Green, of Okeechobee, Walker Baker, Jr., of Port St. Lucie, and Jake Baker, of Virginia; and nieces, Rachel Kennedy, of Georgia, and Jamie Doane, of Colorado.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 26, 2020