Gerald Wayne Lee, 71

FORT MYERS - Gerald Wayne Lee passed away July 20, 2020 in Fort Myers.

He was born July 24, 1948 in Fort Myers to the late Jake and the late Lillie (Gilbert) Lee. Mr. Lee married Cynthia Doak. He was of the Pentecostal Faith.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia A. Lee; daughters, Tonja Lee, Monica Lee, Julie Lee, and Carmen Yates; son, Carell Lee; sisters, Daphne Fussell, Theresa Summers. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake Lee and Lillie Gilbert Lee and sister; Loretta Taylor.

Gerald's life was celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Alva Cemetery where Pastor Jerry Hawkins officiated. Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 in Akin-Davis Funeral Home – Fort Myers.







