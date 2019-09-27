Cincinnati - Gertrude M. Pineau-Hald, formerly of Oil City died Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019 at St. Paul's Archbishop Leibold Home in Cincinnati of natural causes.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane Pineau Carlson & her husband Tim of Lebanon, OH and Ruth Pineau Gannon of Loudon, TN; her grandchildren, a brother and a sister.
Friends will be received Monday from 11:00 A.M. to 12 Noon in St. Joseph Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon in St. Joseph Church.
Memorials may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45220.
The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 27, 2019